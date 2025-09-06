BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Europe Can’t Deploy Troops to Ukraine Without Strong Engagement by US
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
53 views • 1 day ago

EUROPE CAN’T DEPOOY TROOPS TO UKRAINE🇺🇦 WITHOUT STRONG ENGAGEMENT BY US🇺🇸

‘I do not see how Europeans can deploy their forces in Ukraine without a very clear and very strong engagement by the United States. They will need US security guarantees. They will need something similar to Article 5 of the Atlantic Treaty. And so far, President Trump was not very clear on what kind of security guarantees he can provide and what kind of engagement the United States is ready to grant to its European partners. So I remain sceptical about this idea.


I know that many in Europe do not want to put their soldiers at risk. And I think that if we are talking about security guarantees in Europe, these security guarantees should be inclusive. They should include Ukraine, but they should also include Russia. Otherwise, if any side feels insecure, it will be tempted to revise the status quo. So I think that if the idea is to provide security guarantees to only one side of the conflict, it’s not likely to work.’


-Dr. Andrey Kortunov, Former Director General of the Russian International Affairs Council, on the latest episode of Going Underground


FULL INTERVIEW: https://rumble.com/v6yj6ji-is-russia-about-to-be-tricked-can-the-sco-stand-up-against-us-hegemony-dr.-.html?e9s=src_v1_ucp_a

politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
