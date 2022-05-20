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Foster Worker System Rotten To Core, WhistleBlower Describes Abuse, Trafficking Operation
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109 views • May 20, 2022
Stew Peters Show.
Foster care is the modern day House of Horrors. Sylvia Beachy was a caring woman wanting to help make a change in the foster care system. Her big heart lead her into a nightmare filled with coverups, corruption, and horrible conditions that she never thought existed. She joins the Stew Peters show to tell her story, and to tell the stories of children trapped within the system!
Watch this new segment now at stewpeters.com!
Visit our friends at Goldco!
http://goldco.com/SP
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: http://zStackProtocol.com
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See all of Stew's content at https://StewPeters.TV
Watch full episodes here: https://redvoicemedia.net/stew-full-shows
Check out Stew's store: http://StewPeters.shop
Support our efforts to keep truth alive:
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Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v15cldx-foster-worker-system-rotten-to-core-whistleblower-describes-abuse-trafficki.html
Foster care is the modern day House of Horrors. Sylvia Beachy was a caring woman wanting to help make a change in the foster care system. Her big heart lead her into a nightmare filled with coverups, corruption, and horrible conditions that she never thought existed. She joins the Stew Peters show to tell her story, and to tell the stories of children trapped within the system!
Watch this new segment now at stewpeters.com!
Visit our friends at Goldco!
http://goldco.com/SP
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: http://zStackProtocol.com
Go Ad-Free, Get Exclusive Content, Become a Premium user: https://redvoicemedia.com/premium
Follow Stew on Gab: https://gab.com/RealStewPeters
See all of Stew's content at https://StewPeters.TV
Watch full episodes here: https://redvoicemedia.net/stew-full-shows
Check out Stew's store: http://StewPeters.shop
Support our efforts to keep truth alive:
https://www.redvoicemedia.com/support-red-voice-media/
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v15cldx-foster-worker-system-rotten-to-core-whistleblower-describes-abuse-trafficki.html
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