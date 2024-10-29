BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Poisoned Fields - Glyphosate, the underrated risk? (Full Documentary)
Glyphosate & GMO Guy
Glyphosate & GMO Guy
49 views • 6 months ago

Courtesy of: wocomoDOCS (https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCeo9P_uFXJOi4v0XvHczGRQ)For a FREE copy of my "Glyphosate Testing, Exposure Prevention, & Detoxing Game Plan," e-Guide on Google Drive, visit:

tinyurl.com/DetoxingRoundup .  For a FREE "Glyphosate 101" e-guide, click-on: tinyurl.com/WhatIsRoundup

To have REAL health insurance and learn what over 90% of "doctors" don't even know about regarding mitochondrial health literacy and the "3 Pillars of Health" (light, water, & magnetism), look around either:

Linktr.ee/Healthmerica

OR

HowToDieOfNothing.com

If you'd love to have the $$$ to be able to afford to eat ONLY certified organic AND Glyphosate Residue-Free Certified products to safeguard your health, watch:

tinyurl.com/FinancialEd101, print-out: tinyurl.com/iWantFreedomNow ,

and fill-out: tinyurl.com/TimeFreedomCoaching before leaving me a voicemail at my landline # at 1+786.441.2727 or, toll-free: 1+800.250.8975




Keywords
glyphosateroundupdocumentary
