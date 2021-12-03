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Stolen History Part 3 - The Mystery of the World's Fairs
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95 views • December 03, 2021
Stolen History Part 3 - The Mystery of the World's Fairs
https://youtu.be/ucIMj47hUf4
https://odysee.com/@QuantumRhino:9/Stolen-History-Part-3---The-Mystery-of-the-World-s-Fairs:c
The official version of human history is a construct of lies. We are in a state of collective amnesia. Let's free ourselves from the artificial matrix that has been imposed on us. This part covers the World's Fairs and the period in which they took place.
https://youtu.be/ucIMj47hUf4
https://odysee.com/@QuantumRhino:9/Stolen-History-Part-3---The-Mystery-of-the-World-s-Fairs:c
The official version of human history is a construct of lies. We are in a state of collective amnesia. Let's free ourselves from the artificial matrix that has been imposed on us. This part covers the World's Fairs and the period in which they took place.
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