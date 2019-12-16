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🔬 SCIENTISM EXPOSED 🔭 Full Documentary (2016) HD
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109 views • December 16, 2019
Originally uploaded to YouTube on November 21, 2016 with 321K views.
☤ Scientism Exposed 📡 a "Science Falsely So Called" Documentary Film. https://celebratetruth.org/ Revealing the true Creator of creation.
What if there has been an agenda to keep people from the Truth of God? What if everything modern day science has taught you about your origins is wrong? Make no mistake; the very foundation of all of mankind’s “knowledge” depends on what is believed to be the Truth about the Origin of all that exists. “Scientism Exposed” is the long-awaited documentary film uncovering the spiritual agenda and deception with the scientific worldview that many teach today as proven truth and fact. Do you believe in billions or do you believe in the Bible?
To purchase the DVD, learn more about the film or get the latest news go to: https://celebratetruth.org/ 🔭🔬⚛ 🚀☤ 📡✇
Starring:
Daniel Johnson - The T.R.U.T.H. Group
Brian Mullin - Balls Out Physics
Richard Hopkins -MrThrive&Survive
Kevin Johnston - Upon The Circle
Robbie Davidson - Celebrate Truth
Chapter 1 - 5:48 (Scientism Introduction)
Chapter 2 -14:20 (Scientism & Evolution)
Chapter 3 -35:25 (Scientism & The Universe)
Chapter 4 -44:48 (Scientism & The Occult)
Chapter 5 -49:01 (Scientism In The Heavens)
Chapter 6 -59:44 (Scientism & Space)
Chapter 7 -1:27:57 (Scientism & The Future)
Chapter 8 -1:39:40 (Scientism & Sin)
"No Regrets (ft. Melissa Marks)"
A Robbie Davidson Film. Approx 120 minutes.
Subscribe for news, updates and more.
Celebrate Truth's Channel
http://www.youtube.com/c/CelebrateTruth
https://www.facebook.com/celebratetruth/
Celebrate Truth - John 14:6 - Blessings
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted.
"Fair Use" guidelines: www.copyright.gov/fls/fl102.html
Category: Film & Animation
Music in this video:
Song: Abducted
Artist: I Wannabe
Album: Space Odyssey
Licensed to YouTube by: Triple Vision Record Distribution (on behalf of Inception Audio), and 1 Music Rights Societies
☤ Scientism Exposed 📡 a "Science Falsely So Called" Documentary Film. https://celebratetruth.org/ Revealing the true Creator of creation.
What if there has been an agenda to keep people from the Truth of God? What if everything modern day science has taught you about your origins is wrong? Make no mistake; the very foundation of all of mankind’s “knowledge” depends on what is believed to be the Truth about the Origin of all that exists. “Scientism Exposed” is the long-awaited documentary film uncovering the spiritual agenda and deception with the scientific worldview that many teach today as proven truth and fact. Do you believe in billions or do you believe in the Bible?
To purchase the DVD, learn more about the film or get the latest news go to: https://celebratetruth.org/ 🔭🔬⚛ 🚀☤ 📡✇
Starring:
Daniel Johnson - The T.R.U.T.H. Group
Brian Mullin - Balls Out Physics
Richard Hopkins -MrThrive&Survive
Kevin Johnston - Upon The Circle
Robbie Davidson - Celebrate Truth
Chapter 1 - 5:48 (Scientism Introduction)
Chapter 2 -14:20 (Scientism & Evolution)
Chapter 3 -35:25 (Scientism & The Universe)
Chapter 4 -44:48 (Scientism & The Occult)
Chapter 5 -49:01 (Scientism In The Heavens)
Chapter 6 -59:44 (Scientism & Space)
Chapter 7 -1:27:57 (Scientism & The Future)
Chapter 8 -1:39:40 (Scientism & Sin)
"No Regrets (ft. Melissa Marks)"
A Robbie Davidson Film. Approx 120 minutes.
Subscribe for news, updates and more.
Celebrate Truth's Channel
http://www.youtube.com/c/CelebrateTruth
https://www.facebook.com/celebratetruth/
Celebrate Truth - John 14:6 - Blessings
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted.
"Fair Use" guidelines: www.copyright.gov/fls/fl102.html
Category: Film & Animation
Music in this video:
Song: Abducted
Artist: I Wannabe
Album: Space Odyssey
Licensed to YouTube by: Triple Vision Record Distribution (on behalf of Inception Audio), and 1 Music Rights Societies
Keywords
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