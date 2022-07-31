Rubin Report | CNN Host Stunned That Even Democrats Are Doing This to Biden

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CNN Host Stunned That Even Democrats Are Doing This to Biden | @The Rubin Report
Jul 29, 2022 Dave Rubin of “The Rubin Report” talks about how Democrats are losing Latino voters and Biden’s approval rating is sinking with minority voters who are faring far worse than they did under Donald Trump; and how even CNN’s John King is noticing that Democrats like Raphael Warnock are distancing themselves from Joe Biden.
Source
https://youtu.be/LSbs6P2OGH4