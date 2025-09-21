BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Nikon P1000 - Maximum Zoom Range Test (93 KM / 57 Miles)
Alex Hammer
Alex Hammer
5176 followers
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
70 views • 1 day ago

There is no doubt that the #Nikon #P1000 has one of the greatest Zoom lens on the market but even with a #MegaZoom lens capable of zooming across small cities there is a limit to the quality of the image and video returned.


Lets start having a look at quality over quantity, the quality of the image and video when compared to the amount of distance covered. This week we check out the max zoom range on the camera, while the Moon and various planets prove the camera has some serious range lets take a look at things a little closer to home.


Subject: Mt Wellington to Great Barrier Island (Mount Hobson)

Height: 135M to 627M

Distance: Aprox 93KM / 57 Miles (Yes actually, work it out yourself if you don’t believe me :P )


Using the elevation of both Mountains this mega zoom takes us from peak to peak. While the upper ridge line can be made out in the video there is clear lack of detail showing that at this distance we start to hit the maximum distance/quality ratio with the P1000.


While we can still make out the subject due to its size the quality of the image and video diminishes sharply. Partially because of the amount of light reaching the camera at this distance and also the amount crap in the atmosphere.


If you enjoyed this video, please make sure to leave a like and subscribe to the channel.


Interested in your own Zoom adventure, Check out the exact gear we user to make these videos at the link below!!

https://www.amazon.com/shop/superzoom...


If I don’t ask, you wont do so kindly leave a like and subscribe to the channel.

If you are interested in the tech used in these videos (#Nikon coolpix P1000, P950, P900s and accessories) please check out.

https://www.youtube.com/redirect?event=video_description&redir_token=QUFFLUhqa3pEajRvVmJZbFZ0U0Q3Q0xjYWludndyVXpBd3xBQ3Jtc0tucll6R0ZHNGZBQ0ZaLTdtemh0Qms4VVBocXE3MS1ndFJsOTNiQ3NRUE9BcVlFa2MwUUJFbXlnZjBEaGJmTUEzZVdlaGp2ZElXbXhVS1k1LWNrVjRhUVAwU1VZWWZpWmhseC00d29UY3o0ZW5IcDNERQ&q=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.amazon.com%2Fshop%2Fsuperzoomvideos&v=iD-61-o6C6o


And if you are feeling generous, feel free to help me grow this channel by floating me some dollary doos below


https://www.buymeacoffee.com/Superzoom


Shared from and subscribe to:

SuperZoom

https://www.youtube.com/@SuperZoomVideos/videos


Keywords
real sciencetruthflat earth
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy