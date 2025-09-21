Nikon P1000 - Maximum Zoom Range Test (93 KM / 57 Miles)

There is no doubt that the #Nikon #P1000 has one of the greatest Zoom lens on the market but even with a #MegaZoom lens capable of zooming across small cities there is a limit to the quality of the image and video returned.





Lets start having a look at quality over quantity, the quality of the image and video when compared to the amount of distance covered. This week we check out the max zoom range on the camera, while the Moon and various planets prove the camera has some serious range lets take a look at things a little closer to home.





Subject: Mt Wellington to Great Barrier Island (Mount Hobson)

Height: 135M to 627M

Distance: Aprox 93KM / 57 Miles (Yes actually, work it out yourself if you don’t believe me :P )





Using the elevation of both Mountains this mega zoom takes us from peak to peak. While the upper ridge line can be made out in the video there is clear lack of detail showing that at this distance we start to hit the maximum distance/quality ratio with the P1000.





While we can still make out the subject due to its size the quality of the image and video diminishes sharply. Partially because of the amount of light reaching the camera at this distance and also the amount crap in the atmosphere.





If you enjoyed this video, please make sure to leave a like and subscribe to the channel.





Interested in your own Zoom adventure, Check out the exact gear we user to make these videos at the link below!!

https://www.amazon.com/shop/superzoom...





If I don’t ask, you wont do so kindly leave a like and subscribe to the channel.

If you are interested in the tech used in these videos (#Nikon coolpix P1000, P950, P900s and accessories) please check out.

https://www.youtube.com/redirect?event=video_description&redir_token=QUFFLUhqa3pEajRvVmJZbFZ0U0Q3Q0xjYWludndyVXpBd3xBQ3Jtc0tucll6R0ZHNGZBQ0ZaLTdtemh0Qms4VVBocXE3MS1ndFJsOTNiQ3NRUE9BcVlFa2MwUUJFbXlnZjBEaGJmTUEzZVdlaGp2ZElXbXhVS1k1LWNrVjRhUVAwU1VZWWZpWmhseC00d29UY3o0ZW5IcDNERQ&q=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.amazon.com%2Fshop%2Fsuperzoomvideos&v=iD-61-o6C6o





And if you are feeling generous, feel free to help me grow this channel by floating me some dollary doos below





https://www.buymeacoffee.com/Superzoom





Shared from and subscribe to:

SuperZoom

https://www.youtube.com/@SuperZoomVideos/videos



