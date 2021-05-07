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Who Is Nick Fuentes? - First Conservative Put on NO-FLY LIST
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160 views • May 07, 2021
Nicholas J. Fuentes is a 22 year old Conservative activist who was placed on the Federal No-Fly List and banned from traveling due to his Political Views.
https://banthis.tv/watch?id=60959ccef059aa1812cb8a2a
https://banthis.tv/watch?id=60959ccef059aa1812cb8a2a
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