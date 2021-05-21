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Special Update - Moderna, Food Prep & Carrington Event 2.0
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142 views • May 21, 2021
What is the Carrington Event? What is a Coronal Mass Ejection?
What could cause the world electrical grid to fail? The Sun &
More On This: https://christianocan.com/special-update-may-20-2021-patreon/
The Earth have a special relationship. The Solar Winds from a mass coronal hole just triggered Earth as if there was a Solar Eruption... when there was not.
Patreon: http://patreon.com/christianocan
Podcast: http://christianocan.com/podcast
#solarflare #carringtonevent #mrcancan #candidcanpodcast #mr432hz
What could cause the world electrical grid to fail? The Sun &
More On This: https://christianocan.com/special-update-may-20-2021-patreon/
The Earth have a special relationship. The Solar Winds from a mass coronal hole just triggered Earth as if there was a Solar Eruption... when there was not.
Patreon: http://patreon.com/christianocan
Podcast: http://christianocan.com/podcast
#solarflare #carringtonevent #mrcancan #candidcanpodcast #mr432hz
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