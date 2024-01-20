Create New Account
Mercury the Messenger is an Aspect of Nature - that Fooled You
There was a time when all educated people knew the myths of Rome and Greece. It is within these stories that the nature of our world is hidden, coded and allegorized. Without knowledge of these stories how can one hope to unravel the works of those who know well what is in a myth?

Episode 132 - November 2018

