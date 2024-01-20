Mercury the Messenger is an Aspect of Nature - that Fooled You
There was a time when all educated people knew the myths of Rome and Greece. It is within these stories that the nature of our world is hidden, coded and allegorized. Without knowledge of these stories how can one hope to unravel the works of those who know well what is in a myth?
Episode 132 - November 2018
MORE FREE SHOWS:
https://www.crrow777radio.com/free-episodes/
FULL SHOWS POSTED FOR MEMBERS:
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.