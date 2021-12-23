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Vaccines Obsolete Now There's A 100% Effective Cure For Covid
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242 views • December 23, 2021
Biophysicist Andreas Kalcker has developed a 100% effective cure for COVID-19 and all its variations. He has been researching a substance called chlorine dioxide for over 13 years. NASA labeled this substance 'The Universal Antidote' in 1987. His treatment was first used for COVID-19 by the military, police and politicians in Bolivia, who all recovered in four days. A law was then passed making it a nationwide treatment. As a result, the rate of 100 deaths a day went down to virtually zero. A clinical trial then confirmed the efficacy of this treatment against COVID-19.
Now over 5,000 physicians in 25 nations use chlorine dioxide (or in short, CDS) to save lives.
https://andreaskalcker.com/
HOW TO MAKE AND USE CDS
https://www.stopworldcontrol.com/cds
Curious Human Productions
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/curiousoutlier
How many mils per dose of the finished solution for treatment?
https://andreaskalcker.com/en/cds-clo2/what-is-cds.html
Now over 5,000 physicians in 25 nations use chlorine dioxide (or in short, CDS) to save lives.
https://andreaskalcker.com/
HOW TO MAKE AND USE CDS
https://www.stopworldcontrol.com/cds
Curious Human Productions
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/curiousoutlier
How many mils per dose of the finished solution for treatment?
https://andreaskalcker.com/en/cds-clo2/what-is-cds.html
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