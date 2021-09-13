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TASA - Aug 30, 2021 - 17) The Pope agreed to release the Digital files - Justice Anna Webinar
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20 views • September 13, 2021
They have agreed to release the digital files of bearer bonds, the bearer bonds has to match with the birth certificates in order to get rid of it. The saga continues on that one and soon will be released and give to Justice Anna. For more: https://theamericanstatesassembly.net/
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