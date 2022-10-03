Kari Lake Press Release after the Q&A

MEDIA ADVISORY: Kari Lake Joins Hispanic Heritage Month Celebration At RNC Hispanic Community Center In Phoenix
PHOENIX — On Thursday, September 29th, the Republican National Committee (RNC) and Republican Party of Arizona (RPAZ) will host a Hispanic Heritage Month celebration in Phoenix with Republican nominee for Governor Kari Lake, Republican Party of Arizona Chairman Dr. Kelli Ward and Republican nominee for State House Tatiana Peña.
The community-focused celebration will include food trucks, Latin dancing, mariachis and a low-rider show.
The Republican Party is committed to meeting voters in their communities and continuing to build out our permanent, data-driven ground game. While Joe Biden, Katie Hobbs and Democrats’ failures are making life harder for Hispanic Arizonans, the GOP is on the ground working to win every vote.
WHO:
Kari Lake, Republican nominee for Governor
Dr. Kelli Ward, Chairman of the Republican Party of Arizona
Tatiana Peña, Republican nominee for State House
WHAT: Hispanic Heritage Month Celebration
WHEN: Thursday, September 29th
TIME: 5:30 p.m.
WHERE: RNC Hispanic Community Center
26 E. Baseline Rd. Suite 103
Phoenix, AZ 85042
(Located on the west side of the complex)
