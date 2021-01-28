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Increase in Federal Gasoline Tax Possible
Hamner It Out
Hamner It Out
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10 views • January 28, 2021
Well, if taxing you for every mile you drive isn't enough, transportation secretary nominee Pete Buttigieg is proposing an increase on the federal tax on gasoline. At a time when Americans by the millions have lost jobs due to unconstitutional government mandates surrounding the CONvid-1984, the last thing Americans need is any increase in taxes. Remember, this is in addition to the taxes States charge, which Washington State is proposing raising its gasoline tax to 67.4 cents per gallon.

Didn't Congress pass and President Trump sign, right before leaving office, a huge CONvid-19 relief bill that gave billions to our enemies and had little to do with any type of CONvid-19 relief? Yes, that happened. Couldn't that money that was pilfered to support our enemies be used for constitutional authorized spending? Yes. But, the solution for this new regime is to propose new taxes and increase taxes already levied upon gasoline. Oh wait, that was a promise that Biden made – increase in taxes, electric bills, etc.
With jobless Americans facing the inability to pay their mortgages/rent, utilities, and buy food, an increase in a gasoline tax is more than a slap in the face. It is basically "mooning" the entire population.

Sources:
https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2021/01/24/on-the-table-pete-buttigieg-says-gasoline-tax-hike-possible/
Keywords
buttigiegpoormiddle classtaxeswastegasoline
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