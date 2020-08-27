INTERVIEW WITH MARYAM HENEIN: HEALTH, COVID AND SAVING THE BEES

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
I interview Maryam Henein, investigative journalist, filmmaker and Health consultant on Wednesday, August 26th @ 1pm PT. Bio: Maryam Henein is an investigative journalist and functional medicine consultant. As founder and editor-in-chief of HoneyColony, an online magazine for health and wellness, she shares her wisdom with thousands of followers. She is also the director of the award-winning documentary film, Vanishing of the Bees, narrated by Ellen Page.
https://maryamhenein.com/
FULL SHOW LINK: https://projectcamelotportal.com/2020/08/25/maryam-henein-investigator-filmmaker-save-the-bees/
KERRY CASSIDY
PROJECT CAMELOT
http://projectcamelot.tv