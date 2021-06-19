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John Bolton on Hunter Biden: "it's a sad story" | Rob Schmitt Tonight
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80 views • June 19, 2021
Former Ambassador to the United Nations John Bolton joins Newsmax to speak about the trouble with his book about former President Trump and the DOJ dropping their probe into the intel used for writing it, plus his take on possible criminality by the Biden family. - via Rob Schmitt Tonight, weeknights at 10PM ET on Newsmax
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