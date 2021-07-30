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Corcoran Black Tanker Boots Discontinued... What Do?
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115 views • July 30, 2021
The legendary Corcoran Black Tanker Boot has been discontinued! Email the company that owns the Corcoran brand and encourage them to bring this awesome boot back!
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•Customer service email: [email protected]
•PR department email: [email protected]
T-shirts: https://teespring.com/stores/viking-sharia
Please help support this channel by purchasing official Viking Sharia merchandise here.
The song “Holmgang” is by Danheim: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCLTQVYwu-M-MnfOJDKlFnOQ
Follow me on other platforms…
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/vikingsharia
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/vikingsharia/
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@VikingSharia
Dailymotion: https://www.dailymotion.com/dm_037beab8941eb7b6b2a7a081005ffd10
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/vikingsharia/
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/vikingsharia
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