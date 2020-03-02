Dark Journalist: Catherine Austin Fitts - Black Budget Space Wars And AI Superpowers!

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In what may be the most important interview Catherine has ever done, former Assistant Housing and Urban Development Secretary, Catherine Austin Fitts joins Dark Journalist and lays out the master plan that covert and overt forces in government, industry and the media are rolling out to control the population through the Internet of Things and the Global Information Grid, running advanced Artificial Intelligence. https://darkjournalist.com/s-subscrib...