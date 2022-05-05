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Global Corporate Enforcement of Speech: Leftist Fascists Cheer Secret Police Breaking Down Doors to Arrest Critics of Ukraine War
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220 views • May 05, 2022
Ukrainian citizens accused of “helping Russia” during the recent war are being snatched out of their homes by the Security Services of Ukraine (SBU) while leftsists in America are praising and calling for violent enforcement of speech in America.
Read more here:
https://www.infowars.com/posts/watch-ap-accompanies-zelenskys-sbu-thugs-as-they-kidnap-ukrainians-who-speak-out-against-the-regime/
https://www.infowars.com/posts/thousands-of-ukrainian-citizens-rounded-up-by-their-own-government-labeled-traitors/
https://www.infowars.com/posts/the-people-behind-dhss-orwellian-disinformation-governance-board/
https://www.infowars.com/posts/1984-is-here-ministry-of-truth-has-launched/
https://www.infowars.com/posts/panicked-cnn-guest-wonders-how-were-going-to-control-the-channels-of-communications-in-this-country/
https://www.infowars.com/posts/dhs-chief-mayorkas-gaslights-disinformation-board-wont-police-free-speech-or-monitor-americans/
https://www.infowars.com/posts/video-dhs-head-claims-ministry-of-truth-will-not-have-operational-authority/
https://www.infowars.com/posts/tulsi-gabbard-obama-behind-ministry-of-truth-biden-just-a-front-man/
https://www.infowars.com/posts/cnns-stelter-bidens-ministry-of-truth-sounds-like-common-sense/
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Read more here:
https://www.infowars.com/posts/watch-ap-accompanies-zelenskys-sbu-thugs-as-they-kidnap-ukrainians-who-speak-out-against-the-regime/
https://www.infowars.com/posts/thousands-of-ukrainian-citizens-rounded-up-by-their-own-government-labeled-traitors/
https://www.infowars.com/posts/the-people-behind-dhss-orwellian-disinformation-governance-board/
https://www.infowars.com/posts/1984-is-here-ministry-of-truth-has-launched/
https://www.infowars.com/posts/panicked-cnn-guest-wonders-how-were-going-to-control-the-channels-of-communications-in-this-country/
https://www.infowars.com/posts/dhs-chief-mayorkas-gaslights-disinformation-board-wont-police-free-speech-or-monitor-americans/
https://www.infowars.com/posts/video-dhs-head-claims-ministry-of-truth-will-not-have-operational-authority/
https://www.infowars.com/posts/tulsi-gabbard-obama-behind-ministry-of-truth-biden-just-a-front-man/
https://www.infowars.com/posts/cnns-stelter-bidens-ministry-of-truth-sounds-like-common-sense/
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