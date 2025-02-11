BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
🔥 Flamethrower Inferno unleashed: PLA soldiers ramp up training with deadly flamethrowers across trenches
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1259 followers
135 views • 2 months ago

🔥 Inferno unleashed: PLA soldiers ramp up training with deadly flamethrowers

🇨🇳 Chinese soldiers have been seen wielding powerful flamethrowers in intense training exercises. Videos capture troops launching fiery assaults on simulated enemy positions, engulfing mock structures in flames during dramatic live-fire drills. 

More on China today: 

China is CRUSHING the United States in scientific research across the board

China now leads the world in 90% of critical technology research, according to the Australian Strategic Policy Institute.

Let’s take closer look where China DOMINATES the US:

🔬Natural and health sciences (Nature Index)

🇨🇳Chinese Academy of Sciences 2243.22 contributions

🇺🇸Harvard University 1143.43 contributions

⚛️Physics (Nature Index)

🇨🇳12.90 in contribution and influence

🇺🇸12.81 in contribution and influence

🤖AI (2013 -2023)

🇨🇳557,326 articles published

🇺🇸354,042 articles published

🥼Top AI researchers

🇨🇳47%

🇺🇸18%

🧪Chemistry

🇨🇳6,183.75 contributions

🇺🇸5,371.32 contributions

🌲Environmental Science

🇨🇳2600 cited articles

🇺🇸2400 cited articles

🧑‍🎓🇨🇳7/10 leading research institutions are based in China

🧑‍🎓🇺🇸1/10 is American

 @NewRulesGeo


Keywords
politicseventscurrent
