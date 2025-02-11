🔥 Flamethrower Inferno unleashed: PLA soldiers ramp up training with deadly flamethrowers across trenches

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
🔥 Inferno unleashed: PLA soldiers ramp up training with deadly flamethrowers
🇨🇳 Chinese soldiers have been seen wielding powerful flamethrowers in intense training exercises. Videos capture troops launching fiery assaults on simulated enemy positions, engulfing mock structures in flames during dramatic live-fire drills.
More on China today:
China is CRUSHING the United States in scientific research across the board
China now leads the world in 90% of critical technology research, according to the Australian Strategic Policy Institute.
Let’s take closer look where China DOMINATES the US:
🔬Natural and health sciences (Nature Index)
🇨🇳Chinese Academy of Sciences 2243.22 contributions
🇺🇸Harvard University 1143.43 contributions
⚛️Physics (Nature Index)
🇨🇳12.90 in contribution and influence
🇺🇸12.81 in contribution and influence
🤖AI (2013 -2023)
🇨🇳557,326 articles published
🇺🇸354,042 articles published
🥼Top AI researchers
🇨🇳47%
🇺🇸18%
🧪Chemistry
🇨🇳6,183.75 contributions
🇺🇸5,371.32 contributions
🌲Environmental Science
🇨🇳2600 cited articles
🇺🇸2400 cited articles
🧑🎓🇨🇳7/10 leading research institutions are based in China
🧑🎓🇺🇸1/10 is American
@NewRulesGeo