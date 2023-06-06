Prof. Mattias Desmet: Disrupting Mass Formation with Speaking Out

In this interview with The New American, Belgian clinical phycologist Mattias Desmet speaks about the phenomenon of mass formation and its role in totalitarian states. Masses can be formed either spontaneously or by means of propaganda and indoctrination, which are in full swing in the West. The professor also outlined why totalitarianism is a consequence of "mechanistic thinking and the delusional belief in the omnipresence of human rationality."

The conversation took place at the Better Way Conference in Bath, U.K. organized by the World Council for Health on June 2-4.