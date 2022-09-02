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(WARNING!) From An Amish FARMER! ~ U S Marshalls raid AMISH over FOOD! | (WAR!) ON FOOD
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302 views • September 02, 2022

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Aug 22, 2022

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Welcome back! PLEASE SUBSCRIBE!!! We would be honored and humbled to have you as part of our YOUTUBE FAMILY! In today's video, Matt and Texas Dad are reacting to the US Marshalls RAIDING AN AMISH FARM IN PENNSYLVANIA and the CONTINUED GOVERNMENT ATTACK ON OUR FOOD SUPPLY! We feel like this ATTACK REALLY shows us the reality of "THE CURRENT WAR ON FOOD" and this IMPACTS ALL OF US! This is not just an issue in the US but WORLDWIDE. We the people need to stay informed and engaged in local laws and policies. We need to understand our rights and STAND. We can not think of a more basic human right that the right to grow food for our families and our communities. This is a perfect example of when government steps outside the bounds of it's jurisdiction and tries to take away a person's basic right to feed themselves and others. We need to stay informed and pass along this knowledge and take every advantage when possible to be the change and make the difference and STAND UP FOR OUR FREEDOMS. We hope that this video was useful to you. Thanks so much for watching! Remember to LOVE YOUR PEOPLE, DO ALL THE THINGS, and REJOICE IN THE LORD ALWAYS because HE IS SO WORTHY OF OUR PRAISE! Amish Video From Rebel News: https://youtu.be/FW8A_4dUhMg James's favorite apron: https://www.thetexasboys.com/theapronshop/p/canvas-cotton-heavy-duty-suspender-style-apronsmen-women

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