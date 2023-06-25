Create New Account
ROE VS WADE OVERTURNED A YEAR AGO. HERE IS THE ULTIMATE ANTI-ABORTION ARGUMENT
KevinJJohnston
All of you out there who are under the age of 25 and female understand that you can use abortion as a method of birth control. It's gross to do so and I know that you don't care about human life because your generation barely cares about a goddamn thing. However, I've decided to appeal to your selfishness and tell you exactly why having an abortion is a really bad thing for you. Since you don't care about your baby let's see if you care about you.

