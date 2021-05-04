More COVID-19 Injection Information

In this episode of "Hamner It Out", an intricate look is taken at the interview of Peter A. McCullough by Alex Newman of The New American presented at leohohmann.com. An interesting analysis of Relative Risk Reduction (RRR) and Absolute Risk Reduction (ARR) is covered, as presented by Ronald Brown at muchadoaboutcorona.ca, indicating the COVID-19 injections are totally ineffective and the Food and Drug Administration, as well as the injection manufacturers, hid this information from the public. Dr. McCullough's outpatient treatment guide as developed by The Association of American Physicians and Surgeons (AAPS) is provided for informational/educational purposes for individuals who would like to provide their physician with this information.The information provided by Dr. McCullough indicates a true conspiracy has been in play from the outset of the CONvid-1984 scam-demic that includes multiple players, the three letter agencies, and the Operation Mocking Bird media.If you require medical advice, please see your primary care physician.Stay vigilant. Do your own research. Catch you on the flip side!Sources: