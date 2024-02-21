Palestine Conflict Chronicles: 19-20 Feb 2024⚡️

Chronicle of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict: events of February 19-20, 2024

▪️ In the north of the Gaza Strip, incursions by Palestinian forces in the coastal zone of the city continue. In turn, the Israeli Air Force launches artillery and air strikes in the areas of Al-Sheikh Ijlin and Tell al-Hawa .

▪️At the same time, the Israeli command demanded that local residents evacuate from the southern regions of Gaza . Apparently, the Israel Defense Forces are preparing to resume the offensive in this area.

▪️In the central part of the enclave, Israeli troops are fighting in the area of the Salah ad-Din highway near Deir Al-Balah . The IDF's main efforts are currently focused on destroying potential Hamas infrastructure.

▪️In the south of the Gaza Strip, Israeli units are fighting fiercely in the western areas of Khan Yunis . At the same time, massive strikes are being carried out on suburbs not controlled by the Israelis.

▪️The difficult situation remains in the area of the Nasser hospital, which has actually stopped providing medical care to the victims. From time to time, the Israelis carry out filtration measures, arresting anyone who comes under suspicion.

▪️At the same time, Israeli troops continue their offensive in the Abasan al-Kabir area. On the northern outskirts, the Israelis surrounded the Algiers Hospital , and to the east they entrenched themselves at the Omar bin Abdul Aziz Mosque.

▪️In the very south of the enclave, urban development in border Rafah again came under attack from the IDF. Damage was recorded in refugee camps and residential areas. The number of victims is in the dozens.

▪️In the Red Sea region, Yemen's Houthis launched missiles at the Rubymar ship and were able to sink it. Attacks were also reported on two other ships, but they received only minor damage and were able to maintain speed.

