RT News - January 9 2025 6AM GMT

January 9, 2025

Chad's foreign minister looks to reassure the nation - that's after the presidential palace is stormed in the capital leaving 18 attackers and one guard dead. Military whistleblowers reveal, that a rogue unit of Britain’s elite troops, when stationed in Afghanistan, engaged in a policy of executing civilians, even if they posed zero threat. As IDF strikes claim 50 Palestinian lives over the past day pro-Palestinian NGOs take legal aim at Israeli soldiers abroad, urging governments to join the battle. Hundreds of thousands are forced to flee their homes after terrorists overthrow Damascus and Bashar al-Assad. Up ahead are the stories of some of those who fear for their lives if they return to Syria.









