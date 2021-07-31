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people who have taken the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are at greater risk of getting Covid than someone who is not vaccinated.
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630 views • July 31, 2021
Dr. Robert Malone, M.D., M.S.„ a distinguished physician who discovered RNA transfection and invented mRNA vaccines, was on Steve Bannon’s War Room Weednesday with some alarming news–new data indicates that people who have taken the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are at greater risk of getting Covid than someone who is not vaccinated.
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