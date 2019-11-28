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Germany Sculpture of Assange, Snowden, and Manning returns to Berlin (mirrored)
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12 views • November 28, 2019
Germany Sculpture of Assange, Snowden, and Manning returns to Berlin (mirrored)
Mirrored from YouTube channel Ruptly at:-
https://youtu.be/EkxQdU15T6w

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A sculpture of Wikileaks co-founder Julian Assange and whistleblowers Edward Snowden and Chelsea Manning, returned to Berlin on Wednesday as Germany's Bundestag held a public hearing on Assange's UK extradition case.

The event was organised by German political party, Die Linke (The Left), and marks the second time the artwork, titled 'Anything to Say?,' has been on display in the German capital. The sculpture was created by Italian artist Davide Dormino who was present at the rally.

The demonstration was also attended by Assange's father John Shipton, Wikileaks Editor-in-Chief Kristinn Hrafnsson, Die Linke key figures Dietmar Bartsch and Sara Wagenknecht, amongst others.

"He [Julian Assange] is, as Nils Melzer describes, suffering from years of psychological torture, increasing psychological torture - increasing psychological torture. So it's quite moving to see Julian. He may die there [Belmarsh]," warned Shipton.​

Assange is currently incarcerated in London's Belmarsh Prison while he faces extradition to the United States on conspiracy and espionage charges.

Video ID: 20191127-044

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Keywords
free speechcensorshipjournalismdeep statejulian assangemediasovereigntyimperialism
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