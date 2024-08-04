Russia, USA, & Bitcoin

On July 30, 2024, Russian lawmakers passed a bill that will allow businesses to use cryptocurrencies, like Bitcoin, to skirt Western sanctions imposed after Russia's Special Military Operation into Ukraine. This is to go into force in September 2024. This is hoped to help with trade between Russia, China, India, the United Arab Emirates, and others. What are several advantages to Russia in doing so? Could there be "unintentional consequences" in dealing with Bitcoin? Is Bitcoin "as good as gold" or silver? What does the Bible teach about gold? Does the Bible allow for the '666' power to use unregulated Bitcoin? Has a bill been introduced in the US Congress for its Treasury to purchase 1 million Bitcoin? Has Donald Trump made statements about the USA stockpiling Bitcoin should he again become President of the United States? Does the Bible warn against debt accumulation, show that the USA dollar will one day be worthless, and prophesy that the strongest military on the earth will be conquered? Should you rely on any nation, gold, or cryptocurrency? What should Christians rely on? Dr. Thiel and Steve Dupuie address these issues.





A written article of related interest is available titled 'Reuters: Russia to allow crypto payments in international trade to counter sanctions; Bloomberg: Trump Likes the Idea of a Federal Bitcoin Reserve' URL: https://www.cogwriter.com/news/prophecy/reuters-russia-to-allow-crypto-payments-in-international-trade-to-counter-sanctions-bloomberg-trump-likes-the-idea-of-a-federal-bitcoin-reserve/