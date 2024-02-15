Newsmax | Trump prosecution can't go forward with Willis and Wade: Alan Dershowitz | Newsline





On Thursday's "Newsline," Harvard Professor Emeritus Alan Dershowitz sounds off on the prosecution of Trump in Fulton County as Nathan Wade testifies about his relationship with D.A. Fani Willis. The question is, if they committed and conspired to commit perjury, there should be criminal prosecution.









