Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Trump prosecution can't go forward with Willis and Wade: Alan Dershowitz
channel image
GalacticStorm
2202 Subscribers
Shop now
135 views
Published 18 hours ago

Newsmax | Trump prosecution can't go forward with Willis and Wade: Alan Dershowitz | Newsline


On Thursday's "Newsline," Harvard Professor Emeritus Alan Dershowitz sounds off on the prosecution of Trump in Fulton County as Nathan Wade testifies about his relationship with D.A. Fani Willis. The question is, if they committed and conspired to commit perjury, there should be criminal prosecution.



Watch NEWSMAX anytime at http://NewsmaxTV.com.


Keywords
indictmentpresident donald j trumpfani willis da georgia hearing

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket