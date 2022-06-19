Dr. Ryan Cole | COVID-19: “Τι μάθαμε, τι λάθη κάναμε. Μάθετε να φροντίζετε τον εαυτό σας”

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Το μάθημα που πήραμε από το 2021 και τι πρέπει να κάνουμε για να μην επαναληφθούν τα ίδια λάθη το 2022.
Συνέντευξή του γιατρού Dr. Ryan Cole στο podcast του φαρμακοποιού Shawn Needham RPh
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Παρακολουθείστε τα βίντεο του Nioland στα κανάλια:
1. Στο RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/c/NIOLAND
2. Στο BITCHUTE: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/nioland/
3. Στο ODYSEE: https://odysee.com/@NIOLAND
4. Στο BRIGHTEON: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/NIOLAND