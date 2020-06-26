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The David Knight Show (26June20 Full Show)
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67 views • June 26, 2020
The David Knight Show Mon-Fri 8:00am-11:00am CST at banned.video/channel/the-david-knight-show
For viral content, in-depth insights and breaking news be sure to follow David Knight on Parlor and Twitter @Libertytarian
Topics by Timecode:
— 00:04:31 Day 102 of America Held Hostage: Abbott goes wobbly in Texas after social media mob attacks & backtracks on reopening; NY is in deep depression so Cuomo deflects by attacking Florida governor
— 00:13:58 Marc Randazza, first amendment & intellectual property lawyer, joins to talk about corporate pressure on Facebook to step up censorship of conservatives, Carpe Donktum’s ban from Twitter & talk of being sued for fair use parody, and where do we draw the line on hate speech as Rand Paul exposes the dangers of the “anti-lynching” bill
— 00:55:51 Simon Roche, suidlanders.org, joins to talk about current state of global lockdown in South Africa and how they have faced what is beginning in America for 20 years — how they organized at the local level to successfully protect themselves though outnumbered 20 to 1
— 01:31:40 Venezuela, France, Rome - toppling statues to topple civilizations
— 01:38:53 Over 123 different vaccines are being test. But what is REALLY being tested is your will to voluntarily become a slave
— 01:46:19 Why doesn’t anyone talk about Morris Dees defense of KKK before he founded SPLC (Southern Poverty Law Center)?
— 01:55:36 Bubba didn’t mind Confederate flag 2 years ago, but it kept him from getting corporate sponsors so he joined with CEO of NOOSECAR to virtue signal to corporations
Our healthy and delicious storable foods are now available with the shortest lead time we’ve had in months!
https://www.infowarsstore.com/health-and-wellness/food?ims=nmudw&;utm_campaign=foodbis&utm_source=brighteon&utm_medium=Text+Link&utm_content=foodbis
For viral content, in-depth insights and breaking news be sure to follow David Knight on Parlor and Twitter @Libertytarian
Topics by Timecode:
— 00:04:31 Day 102 of America Held Hostage: Abbott goes wobbly in Texas after social media mob attacks & backtracks on reopening; NY is in deep depression so Cuomo deflects by attacking Florida governor
— 00:13:58 Marc Randazza, first amendment & intellectual property lawyer, joins to talk about corporate pressure on Facebook to step up censorship of conservatives, Carpe Donktum’s ban from Twitter & talk of being sued for fair use parody, and where do we draw the line on hate speech as Rand Paul exposes the dangers of the “anti-lynching” bill
— 00:55:51 Simon Roche, suidlanders.org, joins to talk about current state of global lockdown in South Africa and how they have faced what is beginning in America for 20 years — how they organized at the local level to successfully protect themselves though outnumbered 20 to 1
— 01:31:40 Venezuela, France, Rome - toppling statues to topple civilizations
— 01:38:53 Over 123 different vaccines are being test. But what is REALLY being tested is your will to voluntarily become a slave
— 01:46:19 Why doesn’t anyone talk about Morris Dees defense of KKK before he founded SPLC (Southern Poverty Law Center)?
— 01:55:36 Bubba didn’t mind Confederate flag 2 years ago, but it kept him from getting corporate sponsors so he joined with CEO of NOOSECAR to virtue signal to corporations
Our healthy and delicious storable foods are now available with the shortest lead time we’ve had in months!
https://www.infowarsstore.com/health-and-wellness/food?ims=nmudw&;utm_campaign=foodbis&utm_source=brighteon&utm_medium=Text+Link&utm_content=foodbis
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