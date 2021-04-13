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Extraterrestrial History: Ancient Nuclear Warfare
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70 views • April 13, 2021
Our world is on a path to nuclear destruction, but have we been here before? Throughout history are tales of ancient battles, depictions of weapons we didn't have until recently, and possible proof of ancient nuclear war. Are you prepared for what is to come?
☟ SONGS FEATURED IN THIS VIDEO☟
Mattia Cuppli -The Call
Phil Rey Gemini Wars, Skey Keepers, War Horses
Audio Jungle, Cinematic, Final Action Movie Score
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☟ SONGS FEATURED IN THIS VIDEO☟
Mattia Cuppli -The Call
Phil Rey Gemini Wars, Skey Keepers, War Horses
Audio Jungle, Cinematic, Final Action Movie Score
☟ PLEASE DONATE ☟
We live off of your support. Please support our clergy by tithing through the links below:
Donate Ethereum to: 0x161D2F7A6f5055a8f055BC9F7A7fA4Ab1ddfd1ed
Donate Bitcoin to: bc1q0ad5d7wv9qxk94rnuk2ty4dmxvp4dsa4efr7ql
Donate USD to: [email protected]
10% of all donations will go to support the church!
Lord RayEl:
http://lordrayel.org/donations/
P.C. Richard Ruff via PayPal:
[email protected]
Sanctuary Interfaith:
https://sanctuaryinterfaith.org/donat...
or
Paypal: [email protected]
or
https://www.paypal.com/cgi-bin/webscr...
☟ ALSO VISIT! ☟
https://www.facebook.com/groups/ICoLR/
https://vk.com/congregation_of_lord_r...
http://LordRayEl.org
☟ FOLLOW US! ☟
Official Website: https://sanctuaryinterfaith.org/
Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/SanctuaryInt...
Twitter: https://twitter.com/Sanctuary_RayEl
VK: https://vk.com/sanctuaryinterfaith
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