Shanghai China Oct 2021 The Largest Sams Club in The World Flagship Opening- 最大山姆会员中国旗舰店上海开幕日
阿为逛世界Wei's Travel @weitravelhttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SGd_BkRE6IQ
4K Crazy Hot Supermarket in Shanghai！The Largest Sam's Club China Flagship Opening! 最大山姆会员中国旗舰店上海开幕日
https://www.globaltimes.cn/page/202109/1235099.shtml
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.