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Florida Mother Lays a Smack Down on the Local School Board About Her Child Wearing a Mask in Class
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100 views • May 07, 2021
Yesterday on War Room Pandemic, in one of the segment's Steve Bannon showed Dr. Fauci flip flopping on CDC protocols for children getting vaccinated and in the same segment he showed a mother in Florida speaking before her child's school board and ripping them a new one regarding children wearing masks all day in class and the physical and psychological fallout.
#WarRoomPandemic #Masks #MothersRage
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#WarRoomPandemic #Masks #MothersRage
Follow me on all my @GlobalAgenda Social Media platforms: https://linktr.ee/GlobalAgenda
Email: [email protected]
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