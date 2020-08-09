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What's Really Going on in Oregon (America)! Taking Back the Narrative ! Kris Anne Hall JD
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165 views • August 09, 2020
Posted by 1776Reloaded.org: https://beforeitsnews.com/v3/contributor/stories/?uid=713008
As I have been saying .... we are being ruled by a De Facto Corp. pretending to be Government! I do not think she realizes that masquerading the Federal Gov IS NOT the original FEDERAL GOV, Its a De Facto foreign Crown / Vatican Corp masquerading as a the We the people founding fathers government!
What you can take the bank is she is evidencing facts PROVING we have been overthrown / Occupied by parasites masquerading as Government!
https://beforeitsnews.com/v3/contributor/stories/?uid=713008
1776Reloaded.org
What's Really Going on in Oregon! Taking Back the Narrative ! KrisAnne Hall
377,325 views•Jan 5, 2016
8.2K
545
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KrisAnne Hall JD
34.2K subscribers
Important update.
Let's talk about what's going on in Malheur Oregon and take back the narrative.
What does the Constitution say about this?
What are the precedents?
Listen watch, subscribe, like, comment and share now. Make this go viral.
Subscribe to the KrisAnne Hall YouTube Channel
http://youtube.com/subscription_cente...
Visit the Liberty First Gift Shop: http://krisannehall.com/shop/
About Krisanne Hall
KrisAnne Hall is an attorney and former prosecutor, fired after teaching the Constitution to TEA Party groups – she would not sacrifice liberty for a paycheck. She is a disabled veteran of the US Army, a Russian linguist, a mother, a pastor’s wife and a patriot. She now travels the country and teaches the Constitution and the history that gave us our founding documents. KrisAnne Hall does not just teach the Constitution, she lays the foundations that show how reliable and relevant our founding documents are today. She presents the “genealogy” of the Constitution – the 700 year history and five foundational documents that are the very roots of American Liberty. - See more at:
http://krisannehall.com/
As I have been saying .... we are being ruled by a De Facto Corp. pretending to be Government! I do not think she realizes that masquerading the Federal Gov IS NOT the original FEDERAL GOV, Its a De Facto foreign Crown / Vatican Corp masquerading as a the We the people founding fathers government!
What you can take the bank is she is evidencing facts PROVING we have been overthrown / Occupied by parasites masquerading as Government!
https://beforeitsnews.com/v3/contributor/stories/?uid=713008
1776Reloaded.org
What's Really Going on in Oregon! Taking Back the Narrative ! KrisAnne Hall
377,325 views•Jan 5, 2016
8.2K
545
SHARE
SAVE
KrisAnne Hall JD
34.2K subscribers
Important update.
Let's talk about what's going on in Malheur Oregon and take back the narrative.
What does the Constitution say about this?
What are the precedents?
Listen watch, subscribe, like, comment and share now. Make this go viral.
Subscribe to the KrisAnne Hall YouTube Channel
http://youtube.com/subscription_cente...
Visit the Liberty First Gift Shop: http://krisannehall.com/shop/
About Krisanne Hall
KrisAnne Hall is an attorney and former prosecutor, fired after teaching the Constitution to TEA Party groups – she would not sacrifice liberty for a paycheck. She is a disabled veteran of the US Army, a Russian linguist, a mother, a pastor’s wife and a patriot. She now travels the country and teaches the Constitution and the history that gave us our founding documents. KrisAnne Hall does not just teach the Constitution, she lays the foundations that show how reliable and relevant our founding documents are today. She presents the “genealogy” of the Constitution – the 700 year history and five foundational documents that are the very roots of American Liberty. - See more at:
http://krisannehall.com/
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