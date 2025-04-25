HHS to Investigate Cause of Autism - Will Create Disease Registry

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In this episode of “Hamner It Out”, a look at the HHS autism investigation, other news out of HHS, the FDA crack down on artificial colors and dyes, and a few other RFK, Jr. statements about “vaccines”. One of the major databases the HHS/NIH could rely upon, the Vaccine Safety Datalink (VSD or V-Safe Data), was relinquished by the CDC and returned to the “private entities” from which the agency obtained the data. This keeps the data from being released to the public or any other entity studying vaccine injury. Will RFK, Jr. address this?
Stay vigilant. Do your own research. Catch you on the flip side!
Platforms:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/suzannehamner1/home
https://rumble.com/user/SuzanneHamner
Read articles by Suzanne at https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/
Resources:
https://www.theepochtimes.com/health/nih-director-gives-update-on-new-project-to-find-causes-of-autism-5846177?ea_src=frontpage&ea_cnt=a&ea_med=latest-news-posts-5
https://www.theepochtimes.com/health/health-secretary-says-environmental-factors-not-genetics-behind-spike-in-autism-5842829?ea_src=ai_recommender&ea_med=a_bot_2_ads&test_user_group=C
https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/us-phase-out-artificial-dyes-used-food-products-hhs/
https://www.cdc.gov/vaccines/imz-schedules/child-easyread.html
https://www.cdc.gov/vaccines/imz-schedules/adolescent-easyread.html
https://thehighwire.com/ark-videos/vaxxed-from-cover-up-to-catastrophe/
https://rumble.com/v1lanfv-vaxxed-ii-the-peoples-truth.html
https://rumble.com/v6s9pa5-ican-fights-back-support-for-the-injured-data-for-the-people.html?e9s=src_v1_ucp
https://rumble.com/v6s9n69-experts-concede-vaccines-do-not-cause-autism-is-not-supported-by-science.html?e9s=src_v1_ucp
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Marty_Makary
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Jay_Bhattacharya
https://autisticadvocacy.org/2025/04/leading-autism-organizations-release-joint-statement-on-upholding-scientific-integrity-and-supporting-the-autism-community/
https://autisticadvocacy.org/wp-content/uploads/2024/09/2023-990-ASAN.pdf
https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/nih-health-records-public-private-databases-study-autism/
https://yournews.com/2025/04/24/3394113/rfk-jr-weighs-removal-of-covid-19-vaccine-from-childhood-immunization/
https://www.shtfplan.com/headline-news/fda-to-remove-pharma-reps-from-advisory-panels-aiming-to-restore-public-trust