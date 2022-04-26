Russia attacks weapon shipments facilities in Ukraine right after US Blinken's Kyiv visit

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The attack came after US Blinken’s visit to Kyiv promising hundreds of
millions more in military aid for Ukraine.
Russia also claimed its air defense system has shot down 13 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles in multiple settlements in E. Ukraine Kharkiv and Kherson.
It, at the meantime, released footage of what it said was a destroyed fortified area of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
According to the Ministry, the area was located in the residential sector of
one of the settlements.
A Ukrainian news agency reported on Monday said that the Russian army launched continuous attacks in E. Ukraine over the past 24 hours.
Insiders said the Russian forces are trying to destroy the supply routes of military and technical support to Ukraine from its allies.