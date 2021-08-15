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Our Hearts Break - August 15 2021
Russ Wade
Russ Wade
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150 views • August 15, 2021
Our Hearts Break – August 15, 2021
Russ Wade, email [email protected]
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Why is this being hidden from the news channels?
https://youtu.be/E6GsEiuz06g

Her Opinion (20yr old female who got the jab) what happens to her.
https://youtu.be/g-HXN4GLdy0

End Time News on King 5
https://youtu.be/SSOz3SD-aK4

The Final Days – What is in the sky?
https://youtu.be/WbrziHLhqSA

End Times Things to Come – Dr. Peter Masters
https://youtu.be/znN7WtdjE7k

Backsliding Dangers – Dr. Peter Masters
https://youtu.be/vWPmPbFTSUo

God is Giving the World Final Warning Signs
https://youtu.be/W1EIbI6nQVg

The Truth about the Taliban Takeover
https://youtu.be/O8Ju-7xIFyE
Keywords
salvationrapturetribulation
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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