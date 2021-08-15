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Our Hearts Break - August 15 2021
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150 views • August 15, 2021
Our Hearts Break – August 15, 2021
Russ Wade, email [email protected]
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Links for this message:
Why is this being hidden from the news channels?
https://youtu.be/E6GsEiuz06g
Her Opinion (20yr old female who got the jab) what happens to her.
https://youtu.be/g-HXN4GLdy0
End Time News on King 5
https://youtu.be/SSOz3SD-aK4
The Final Days – What is in the sky?
https://youtu.be/WbrziHLhqSA
End Times Things to Come – Dr. Peter Masters
https://youtu.be/znN7WtdjE7k
Backsliding Dangers – Dr. Peter Masters
https://youtu.be/vWPmPbFTSUo
God is Giving the World Final Warning Signs
https://youtu.be/W1EIbI6nQVg
The Truth about the Taliban Takeover
https://youtu.be/O8Ju-7xIFyE
Russ Wade, email [email protected]
Please share this video
Links for this message:
Why is this being hidden from the news channels?
https://youtu.be/E6GsEiuz06g
Her Opinion (20yr old female who got the jab) what happens to her.
https://youtu.be/g-HXN4GLdy0
End Time News on King 5
https://youtu.be/SSOz3SD-aK4
The Final Days – What is in the sky?
https://youtu.be/WbrziHLhqSA
End Times Things to Come – Dr. Peter Masters
https://youtu.be/znN7WtdjE7k
Backsliding Dangers – Dr. Peter Masters
https://youtu.be/vWPmPbFTSUo
God is Giving the World Final Warning Signs
https://youtu.be/W1EIbI6nQVg
The Truth about the Taliban Takeover
https://youtu.be/O8Ju-7xIFyE
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