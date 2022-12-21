Mind Invaders Chapter 21 - Cat and Mouse

New Chapter Every Day!





It was very late when Carla, with a restrained yawn, finally stood to her feet to say a reluctant good night. Frank and Viktor stood up stiffly as well. It had been an emotionally exhausting day for all of them. Del Sasso had retired earlier with a bad headache, which had become a frequent occurrence for him lately and gave Leighton a great deal of concern.





“This has been incredibly informative and fascinating,” said Carla, “but I just have to get some sleep. Don’t expect me before noon. What about you, Viktor? Where are you staying? Do you need a ride?”