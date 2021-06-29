Biden Claims Bombing Syria And Iraq Is A 'Defensive' Move. What?

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Over the weekend President Biden ordered US airstrikes on Syrian and Iraqi territory. The Administration claims that bombing countries 6,000 miles away who could not pose a threat to the US if they wanted was a "defensive" move. One problem: US troops are illegally occupying Syria and the bombing was unequivocally condemned by the Iraqi government. So..."defense"...or aggression? Also today, new polls and studies on Covid and US trust in the media. Don't miss today's Liberty Report.