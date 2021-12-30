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I'm Dreaming of a Nazi Christmas with Brian Ruhe and Friends
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26 views • December 30, 2021
This is an evolution from my song of Christmas 2017. Back then I sang this alone and I always wanted more people singing with me, particularly people who can sing! This was recorded with a dozen people at the Christmas party for the Truth and Justice for Germans Society
https://truthandjusticeforgermans.com/
The middle two versus I wrote, December 2021.
Thank you to Diane Chase for video editing.
Nazi Christmas
(lyrics, 1942 by the Jew, Irving Berlin, revised by Brian Ruhe 2017, 2021)
I’m dreaming of a Nazi Christmas
Just like the ones I used to know
Where the flag tops glisten
And children listen
To hear the Fuehrer in the snow
I’m dreaming of a National Socialist Christmas
With every Seig Heil that I make
May your society be merry and bright
And may you erase all guilt that is white
I’m dreaming of a Nazi Christmas
With a debt free currency
Where the Rothschild bankers and Rockefellers
Do not enslave humanity
I’m dreaming of a National Socialist Christmas
Just like the ones I used to know
Putting the community above each of ourselves
And a fatherland where children can grow
I’m dreaming of a Nazi Christmas
Just like the ones I used to know
Where the flag tops glisten
And children listen
To hear the Fuehrer in the snow
I’m dreaming of a National Socialist Christmas
With every Seig Heil that I make
May your society be merry and bright
And may you erase all guilt that is white
All video playlists:
https://www.bitchute.com/profile/yRDt6pN0WgUf/
or click on "The Brian Ruhe Show" above and scroll down.
Donate:
http://www.brianruhe.ca/please-donate/
Bitcoin: 15Ls63J21zzhAPE7ke4P2JhaHyAEhUrJVe
Volunteer your time. Be part of a group.
https://www.brianruhe.ca/volunteer/
MP3 Podcast at:
https://www.brianruhe.ca/mp3-audio/
Find Brian's other videos on:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/brianruhe
http://www.brianruhe.ca
https://www.facebook.com/brian.ruhe.353
https://twitter.com/BrianRuhe
https://www.minds.com/BrianRuhe/
https://thulesociety.com/
My priorities:
http://www.brianruhe.ca/welcome
My books are available at Amazon.
https://www.amazon.com/s/ref=nb_sb_noss?url=search-alias%3Daps&;field-keywords=a+short+walk+on+an+ancient+path
https://truthandjusticeforgermans.com/
The middle two versus I wrote, December 2021.
Thank you to Diane Chase for video editing.
Nazi Christmas
(lyrics, 1942 by the Jew, Irving Berlin, revised by Brian Ruhe 2017, 2021)
I’m dreaming of a Nazi Christmas
Just like the ones I used to know
Where the flag tops glisten
And children listen
To hear the Fuehrer in the snow
I’m dreaming of a National Socialist Christmas
With every Seig Heil that I make
May your society be merry and bright
And may you erase all guilt that is white
I’m dreaming of a Nazi Christmas
With a debt free currency
Where the Rothschild bankers and Rockefellers
Do not enslave humanity
I’m dreaming of a National Socialist Christmas
Just like the ones I used to know
Putting the community above each of ourselves
And a fatherland where children can grow
I’m dreaming of a Nazi Christmas
Just like the ones I used to know
Where the flag tops glisten
And children listen
To hear the Fuehrer in the snow
I’m dreaming of a National Socialist Christmas
With every Seig Heil that I make
May your society be merry and bright
And may you erase all guilt that is white
All video playlists:
https://www.bitchute.com/profile/yRDt6pN0WgUf/
or click on "The Brian Ruhe Show" above and scroll down.
Donate:
http://www.brianruhe.ca/please-donate/
Bitcoin: 15Ls63J21zzhAPE7ke4P2JhaHyAEhUrJVe
Volunteer your time. Be part of a group.
https://www.brianruhe.ca/volunteer/
MP3 Podcast at:
https://www.brianruhe.ca/mp3-audio/
Find Brian's other videos on:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/brianruhe
http://www.brianruhe.ca
https://www.facebook.com/brian.ruhe.353
https://twitter.com/BrianRuhe
https://www.minds.com/BrianRuhe/
https://thulesociety.com/
My priorities:
http://www.brianruhe.ca/welcome
My books are available at Amazon.
https://www.amazon.com/s/ref=nb_sb_noss?url=search-alias%3Daps&;field-keywords=a+short+walk+on+an+ancient+path
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