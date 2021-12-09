Austria: Unvaccinated Dissidents to Spend 1 Year in COVID Concentration Camps!

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Austrian political activist Alexander Tschugguel has released an emergency call for help. “We, as Austrians, we all need your support. So please go to your government officials, to your local Austrian embassy, or ask your embassy in Austria to apply as much pressure as possible on the Austrian government.”
https://rumble.com/vqfkmg-austrians-beg-for-help-our-country-is-turning-into-a-police-state-we-are-la.html