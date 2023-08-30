Create New Account
It’s All About Jesus
Fire & Grace Church
June 16th, 2019

Pastor Dean shares a spontaneous message that has been heavy on his heart. We are all susceptible to tripping in our walks with God, no one is above sin so we all must continue to fight in this battle. The battle is won in the name of Jesus Christ, it is truly all about Jesus!

Keywords
biblejesuschristianityfaithdean odle

