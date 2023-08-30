It’s All About Jesus

June 16th, 2019
Pastor Dean shares a spontaneous message that has been heavy on his heart. We are all susceptible to tripping in our walks with God, no one is above sin so we all must continue to fight in this battle. The battle is won in the name of Jesus Christ, it is truly all about Jesus!
