Faith of Abraham in Troubling Times

What should Christians focus on during these troubling times that Jesus referred to as "the beginning of sorrows"? The Jews of the Temple Institute sent out a newsletter on November 10, 2023 promoting the faith of Abraham. How was Abraham faithful? What did Abraham do? Did he believe, obey, and do work? Did he, as the Apostle Paul later admonished Christians, to "walk by faith, and not by sight" (2 Corinthians 5:7)? Are Christians saved by faith for good works? Might Christians experience suffering? Can the example of the faith of Abraham be an example for Christians? Steve Dupuie and Dr. Thiel go over these matters.





A written article of related interest is available titled ' The Temple Institute points to the faith of Abraham in times of trouble ' URL: https://www.cogwriter.com/news/doctrine/the-temple-institute-points-to-the-faith-of-abraham-in-times-of-trouble/





A free online booklet is also available titled ' Faith for Those God has Called and Chosen ' URL: https://www.cogwriter.com/FaithforthoseGodhasCalledandChosen.pdf