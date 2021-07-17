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Weekend NEWS Bulletin #9 - WAKE UP AMERICA
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20 views • July 17, 2021
In this installment of the Weekend NEWS Bulletin, Trey goes through stories from the week showing the sad state that we in America have found ourselves in, and though he does not pull out the verses, we (USA) find ourselves spiritually in a similar place as those of the people discussed throughout chapters 6-9 of Ezekiel. It's Time to WAKE UP AMERICA, play time is OVER!!!
News Intro by: Audionautix.com
News Intro by: Audionautix.com
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