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COVID DELTA VARIANT - MORE SCAREMONGERING NONSENSE? | True Pathfinder
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20 views • August 04, 2021
Is the new Covid-19 delta variant really more dangerous, as the mainstream media and governments claim, or just more scaremongering nonsense and should you be afraid of any of these new so-called variants?
Let's find out by looking at the facts!
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Stay healthy and aware!
#health #covid19 #coronavirus #coviddeltavariant #scamdemic #deltavariant
Let's find out by looking at the facts!
For the personal holistic care you need and deserve contact us at:
https://christine.doctor
Get the most powerful holistic tools here:
https://vibrant-body.net/
Please support our work by becoming a Patron and gain access to exclusive content: patreon.com/truepathfinder
Keep liking, keep sharing, keep subscribing.
Stay healthy and aware!
#health #covid19 #coronavirus #coviddeltavariant #scamdemic #deltavariant
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