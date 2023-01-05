FLEE AMERICA! Come Out of Her, My People!

The destruction of the US is something we have mentioned briefly on this channel, and although the need to get out of Babylon (in a spiritual sense) is an extremely important Christian principle, we think it's important for all of us to start taking the literal fall of America seriously, in light of world events, as well as the growing problem of lukewarm Christianity that pervades this nation. May this prophetic video be the warning you need to leave the USA and all that she represents.



