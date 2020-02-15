© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
US Invaded, Ex-Military man's vision of Meeting Jesus & learning of Nuclear Attacks and Obama as AC BY DANA ASHLIE
Follow
0
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
209 views • February 15, 2020
Published on Nov 17, 2016
Very lovely subscriber of mine shared his walk to get to know God...and he also shared what he believes to be a very disturbing near future event that was shown in the form of a vision. He saw specific cities be attacked from air and ground ...and I name the locations within the video as well. It is time to humbly draw near God and get to know him well ...Blessings Brothers and Sisters
Very lovely subscriber of mine shared his walk to get to know God...and he also shared what he believes to be a very disturbing near future event that was shown in the form of a vision. He saw specific cities be attacked from air and ground ...and I name the locations within the video as well. It is time to humbly draw near God and get to know him well ...Blessings Brothers and Sisters
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.