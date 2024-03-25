The Immune System is the Holy Spirit by Ajahn Dr. Anthony B. James is a new and important insight into what the immune system is, why it is, and how it works from a biblical perspective. When considered from a Christian Yoga point of view, new possibilities for understanding and using this insight emerge. Many aspects are covered, from What it is "Energy Balancing" about, How "non-specific" focus treatments work to build or strengthen the immune system or immune function, What we mean or refer to when we say "spirit", illness deficiency of life, What are "signs of life" nature of electricity and more! Ajahn, Dr. James gave this lesson in the July 2023 SomaVda® Thai Yoga Practitioner Certificate retreat in Brooksville, Florida, at the Native American Indigenous Church Sanctuary.

Don't take a stretching class! Learn the Real Thai Yoga! Thanks for watching!

Let's connect: INSTAGRAM: @thaiyogacenterhttps://www.instagram.com/thaiyogacenter/

Thai Yoga Center: https://thaiyogacenter.com

American College of Natural Medicine: https://NAIC-edu.org.org

Learn Thai Yoga Online! https://learnthaiyoga.teachable.com

Native American Indigenous Church Tribal Organization (NAIC Inc.): https://nativefirechurch.org#thaiyoga

#thaimassage #physicaltherapy #christianyoga #massage #chiro #thaiyoga #ayurveda #thaimassage #immunesystem #christianyoga #holyspirit